Pages from the Past: May 17, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, May 17, 1963

(Headline) Fire destroyed barn on Don Wallace farm

(Headline) 6th District Federation elects Mrs. Clark Amy

The 58th annual Convention of the Sixth District, Minnesota Federation of Women's Clubs was held at Blackduck, Minnesota.

50 years ago, May 17, 1973

With the spring school bus inspection by the Minnesota Highway Patrol more than 10 percent complete, the buses are being rejected at the rate of 52 percent. That is 52 out of every 100 buses had one or more defects requiring corrections before they could qualify for certificates of inspection.

(Headline) Kater auto remodels quarters

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

25 years ago, May 21, 1998

(Headline) PR-B considers middle school alternative program: Shopping block site proposed

(Headline) Rare Blanding's turtle found: Jenkins family finds reptile, returns to wild after photographed

10 years ago, May 16, 2013

(Headline) Chuck Nelson receives Distinguished Service Award

(Photo) Joel Soukup and mother Kathy Soukup released their book, "Standing Tall: On One Leg" on April 5.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
