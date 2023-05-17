Pages from the Past: May 17, 2023

60 years ago, May 17, 1963

(Headline) Fire destroyed barn on Don Wallace farm

(Headline) 6th District Federation elects Mrs. Clark Amy

The 58th annual Convention of the Sixth District, Minnesota Federation of Women's Clubs was held at Blackduck, Minnesota.

50 years ago, May 17, 1973

With the spring school bus inspection by the Minnesota Highway Patrol more than 10 percent complete, the buses are being rejected at the rate of 52 percent. That is 52 out of every 100 buses had one or more defects requiring corrections before they could qualify for certificates of inspection.

(Headline) Kater auto remodels quarters

25 years ago, May 21, 1998

(Headline) PR-B considers middle school alternative program: Shopping block site proposed

(Headline) Rare Blanding's turtle found: Jenkins family finds reptile, returns to wild after photographed

10 years ago, May 16, 2013

(Headline) Chuck Nelson receives Distinguished Service Award

(Photo) Joel Soukup and mother Kathy Soukup released their book, "Standing Tall: On One Leg" on April 5.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

