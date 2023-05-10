Pages from the Past: May 10, 2023

60 years ago, May 10, 1963

(Headline) Fire destroyed trailer home of John Phillips Saturday

(Headline) Vincent Palmer attends bankers legislation meet

50 years ago, May 10, 1973

Approval was granted in the past week for the establishing and funding of a Learning Center in the Pine River School System.

Ninth grade boys, under the direction of George Garber, designed, lettered and erected a 4-foot by 16-foot sign in front of the site of the proposed new elementary school building located east of Pine River High School.

25 years ago, May 14, 1998

(Headline) Shirley Nelson given Distinguished Service Award

(Headline) Plane crashes near Emily

(Headline) Signs approved for Bueckers, US Bank: City may consider increasing size of signs allowed

10 years ago, May 9, 2013

(Headline) Big lakes likely to be frozen for fishing opener

(Headline) Birge joins Backus City Council

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer