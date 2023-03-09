99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pages from the Past: March 9, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
March 09, 2023 07:37 AM

50 years ago, March 8, 1973

(Headline) Cattle immunization clinic March 8th PRHS cafeteria

(Headline) Mike Rohr graduates from PRIM school at Robbinsdale

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

25 years ago, March 12, 1998

(Headline) Body of missing P.R. man found: Clarence Jasmer, 79, walked away from Amarilla House

(Headline) P.R. seeks DNR grants for Bunyan trailhead building

10 years ago, March 14, 2013

(Headline) Heritage Group North receives historical negative glass plates

(Headline) Tigers fall to Upsala in Section 5A final

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
