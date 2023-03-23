Pages from the Past: March 23, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
50 years ago, March 22, 1973
Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Block will be leaving Pine River on April 1 to take up residence in Little Falls.
Rep. Glen Sherwood and Sen. Gerald Willet will be holding a public meeting at Backus High School on Saturday evening.
25 years ago, March 26, 1998
(Headline) PR-B chosen for Horatio Alger program
(Photo) Kirby Puckett, former Minnesota Twin, made an appearance at Pine River-Backus High School in 1994 to present Priscilla Benedict with a $5,000 Horatio Alger scholarship.
(Headline) Railroad depot returns to Pequot: Campaign for Paul Bunyan Trailside structure kicks off May 1
10 years ago, March 28, 2013
(Headline) Funeral home buys new tool, passes savings to clients
Kline Funeral Home of Pine River and Pequot Lakes recently purchased a computer controlled laser etching machine for etching monuments.
(Headline) Picture Pine River in plaid
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer
