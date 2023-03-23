Pages from the Past: March 23, 2023

50 years ago, March 22, 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Block will be leaving Pine River on April 1 to take up residence in Little Falls.

Rep. Glen Sherwood and Sen. Gerald Willet will be holding a public meeting at Backus High School on Saturday evening.

25 years ago, March 26, 1998

(Headline) PR-B chosen for Horatio Alger program

(Photo) Kirby Puckett, former Minnesota Twin, made an appearance at Pine River-Backus High School in 1994 to present Priscilla Benedict with a $5,000 Horatio Alger scholarship.

(Headline) Railroad depot returns to Pequot: Campaign for Paul Bunyan Trailside structure kicks off May 1

10 years ago, March 28, 2013

(Headline) Funeral home buys new tool, passes savings to clients

Kline Funeral Home of Pine River and Pequot Lakes recently purchased a computer controlled laser etching machine for etching monuments.

(Headline) Picture Pine River in plaid

