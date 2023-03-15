6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pages from the Past: March 15, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
March 15, 2023 04:57 AM

50 years ago, March 15, 1973

Pine River High School's Conrad Bristow was named to the WCCO Radio All-State Basketball Team of the week.

(Headline) Regionalization explained at Thursday meeting

"Belonging to a Region will not guarantee you'll get Federal Funds, but not belonging will guarantee you won't."

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

25 years ago, March 19, 1998

(Headline) Part-time principal to be hired at Backus Elementary

(Headline) Pequot Lakes store robbed at gunpoint

10 years ago, March 21, 2013

(Headline) Marcum appointed to PR-B School Board

(Headline) Derksen resigns from Pine River City Council

(Headline) Here, there and everywhere in theater: Gordon behind the scenes in 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe"

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

