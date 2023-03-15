Pages from the Past: March 15, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
50 years ago, March 15, 1973
Pine River High School's Conrad Bristow was named to the WCCO Radio All-State Basketball Team of the week.
(Headline) Regionalization explained at Thursday meeting
"Belonging to a Region will not guarantee you'll get Federal Funds, but not belonging will guarantee you won't."
25 years ago, March 19, 1998
(Headline) Part-time principal to be hired at Backus Elementary
(Headline) Pequot Lakes store robbed at gunpoint
10 years ago, March 21, 2013
(Headline) Marcum appointed to PR-B School Board
(Headline) Derksen resigns from Pine River City Council
(Headline) Here, there and everywhere in theater: Gordon behind the scenes in 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe"
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer
