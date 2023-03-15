Pages from the Past: March 15, 2023

50 years ago, March 15, 1973

Pine River High School's Conrad Bristow was named to the WCCO Radio All-State Basketball Team of the week.

(Headline) Regionalization explained at Thursday meeting

"Belonging to a Region will not guarantee you'll get Federal Funds, but not belonging will guarantee you won't."

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'





25 years ago, March 19, 1998

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) Part-time principal to be hired at Backus Elementary

(Headline) Pequot Lakes store robbed at gunpoint

10 years ago, March 21, 2013

(Headline) Marcum appointed to PR-B School Board

(Headline) Derksen resigns from Pine River City Council

(Headline) Here, there and everywhere in theater: Gordon behind the scenes in 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe"

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

