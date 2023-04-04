50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Community

Pages from the Past: March 1, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 10:14 PM

50 years ago, March 1, 1973

(Headline) Bob Hamilton named all state cager in WCCO contest

All State Cagers of the Week Steve West, who has scored over 400 points for the Menahga Braves, and Bob Hamilton of Pequot Lakes, smooth 6-foot, 1-inch ball handler who has tallied 271 points in 17 games, were named to WCCO All State Prep Parade Basketball Team of the Week.

25 years ago, March 5, 1998

(Headline) Backus to put siren on ballot: Voters will decide whether to continue twice-daily tradition

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) Backus to apply for DNR grant for waterfront: Up to $30,000 available in matching funds to create trails

10 years ago, March 1, 2013

(Headline) Backus City Council hears Cass County sheriff's contract offer for coverage

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
