Pages from the Past: March 1, 2023

50 years ago, March 1, 1973

(Headline) Bob Hamilton named all state cager in WCCO contest

All State Cagers of the Week Steve West, who has scored over 400 points for the Menahga Braves, and Bob Hamilton of Pequot Lakes, smooth 6-foot, 1-inch ball handler who has tallied 271 points in 17 games, were named to WCCO All State Prep Parade Basketball Team of the Week.

25 years ago, March 5, 1998

(Headline) Backus to put siren on ballot: Voters will decide whether to continue twice-daily tradition

(Headline) Backus to apply for DNR grant for waterfront: Up to $30,000 available in matching funds to create trails

10 years ago, March 1, 2013

(Headline) Backus City Council hears Cass County sheriff's contract offer for coverage

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

