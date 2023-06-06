99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pages from the Past: June 6, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, June 7, 1963

(Headline) State water pollution commission approves Pine River plans

(Headline) Harold Miller, local officer, in hospital with broken hip

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, June 7, 1973

On July 1st there will be an additional physician in the Pine River Clinic with Dr. Pelzl and Dr. Kohls. He is Dr. Michael Musty, who grew up in St. Paul, attended St. John's University and the University of Minnesota Medical School and is now completing his internship at Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

(Headline) Gardiner's open now after remodeling

25 years ago, June 4, 1998

(Headline) Improvements to begin on Backus "sawdust pile"

(Headline) Fire in New Jersey warehouse destroys Pequot yearbooks

10 years ago, June 6, 2013

(Photo) Lee and Nancy Aimers are retiring together at the completion of this school year.

(Headline) Backus Fire Department receives $9,000 for assisting at Menahga fire

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
