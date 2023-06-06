Pages from the Past: June 6, 2023

60 years ago, June 7, 1963

(Headline) State water pollution commission approves Pine River plans

(Headline) Harold Miller, local officer, in hospital with broken hip

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'





50 years ago, June 7, 1973

On July 1st there will be an additional physician in the Pine River Clinic with Dr. Pelzl and Dr. Kohls. He is Dr. Michael Musty, who grew up in St. Paul, attended St. John's University and the University of Minnesota Medical School and is now completing his internship at Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) Gardiner's open now after remodeling

25 years ago, June 4, 1998

(Headline) Improvements to begin on Backus "sawdust pile"

(Headline) Fire in New Jersey warehouse destroys Pequot yearbooks

10 years ago, June 6, 2013

(Photo) Lee and Nancy Aimers are retiring together at the completion of this school year.

(Headline) Backus Fire Department receives $9,000 for assisting at Menahga fire

ADVERTISEMENT

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

