Pages from the Past: June 28, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 3:57 AM

60 years ago, June 28, 1963

(Headline) Joyce Hiles employed by Prudential Life Insurance Co.

(Headline) Nisswa Derby Day to be observed July 4th

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, June 28, 1973

(Headline) Tornado causes extensive damage

(Photo) This photo of yesterday's tornado was taken by Mrs. James Johnson, Route 2, as it dipped over Clearwater Lake.

(Photo) After 32 years of delivering mail on the Star Route at Backus, Floyd Newman (above) will retire on the first of July.

25 years ago, June 25, 1998

(Headline) New addition at Pine River Fairgrounds: Arena to be used for 4-H team penning

(Headline) Knutsens to lead P.R.'s Summerfest parade: 93-year-old trapper attributes longevity to hard work

10 years ago, June 27, 2013

(Headline) Jaime Preble joins Pine River Dental Center

(Headline) Backus seeks new treasurer

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
