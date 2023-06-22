Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pages from the Past: June 22, 2023

Remember when: Take a look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, June 21, 1963

(Headline) Pine River ZIP code number is 56474

(Photo) Carolyn Leverington (second from right), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Leverington, rural Pine River, was crowned the new Dairy Princess of Cass County at Pine River, Saturday.

50 years ago, June 21, 1973

A grand opening will be held today, Friday and Saturday at Jim's Wholesale Groceries.

This week the Pine River Dairy Queen is under new management. It was purchased by Larry Taylor, formerly of St. Paul.

(Headline) Florida Realty opens in Crosslake

25 years ago, June 18, 1998

A cantankerous crowd of about 50 people, mostly teachers and school staff, turned out for a June 15 Pine River-Backus School Board meeting to object to a reorganization of the school district office.

(Headline) P.R. trailhead may be moved north to accommodate Mill Avenue construction

10 years ago, June 20, 2013

Bonnie and Gary Hockett, of Backus, will host an open house Saturday, June 29, to celebrate their family farm's centennial year.

Echo Publishing welcomes Dallas Steffens, of Backus, and Katie Morford, of Pequot Lakes, as reporting interns this summer.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
