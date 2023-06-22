Pages from the Past: June 22, 2023

60 years ago, June 21, 1963

(Headline) Pine River ZIP code number is 56474

(Photo) Carolyn Leverington (second from right), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Leverington, rural Pine River, was crowned the new Dairy Princess of Cass County at Pine River, Saturday.

50 years ago, June 21, 1973

A grand opening will be held today, Friday and Saturday at Jim's Wholesale Groceries.

This week the Pine River Dairy Queen is under new management. It was purchased by Larry Taylor, formerly of St. Paul.

(Headline) Florida Realty opens in Crosslake

25 years ago, June 18, 1998

A cantankerous crowd of about 50 people, mostly teachers and school staff, turned out for a June 15 Pine River-Backus School Board meeting to object to a reorganization of the school district office.

(Headline) P.R. trailhead may be moved north to accommodate Mill Avenue construction

10 years ago, June 20, 2013

Bonnie and Gary Hockett, of Backus, will host an open house Saturday, June 29, to celebrate their family farm's centennial year.

Echo Publishing welcomes Dallas Steffens, of Backus, and Katie Morford, of Pequot Lakes, as reporting interns this summer.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer