Pages from the Past: June 13, 2023

60 years ago, June 14, 1963

(Headline) Hackensack man shot by wife in Tuesday fray

(Headline) County dairy day observance here in Pine River tomorrow

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'





50 years ago, June 14, 1973

(Headline) Grand opening due at Kater Auto

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) The Woodshed now open in Hackensack

25 years ago, June 11, 1998

(Photo) This antique mural for Kater's Grocery was revealed last week after the old Sambo's building was torn down. Kater's Grocery, formerly where Carl's Market is now located, dates back to 1925.

(Headline) State finds deficiencies at Whispering Pines: Administrator says shortage of staff is a perception, not reality

10 years ago, June 13, 2013

(Headline) Hoplins bring unique experience to table at Bites

(Headline) Search for missing girl with ties to Pine River ends tragically

(Headline) Backus Council accepts lowest bid in wastewater treatment work

ADVERTISEMENT

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer