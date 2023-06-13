99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pages from the Past: June 13, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, June 14, 1963

(Headline) Hackensack man shot by wife in Tuesday fray

(Headline) County dairy day observance here in Pine River tomorrow

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, June 14, 1973

(Headline) Grand opening due at Kater Auto

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) The Woodshed now open in Hackensack

25 years ago, June 11, 1998

(Photo) This antique mural for Kater's Grocery was revealed last week after the old Sambo's building was torn down. Kater's Grocery, formerly where Carl's Market is now located, dates back to 1925.

(Headline) State finds deficiencies at Whispering Pines: Administrator says shortage of staff is a perception, not reality

10 years ago, June 13, 2013

(Headline) Hoplins bring unique experience to table at Bites

(Headline) Search for missing girl with ties to Pine River ends tragically

(Headline) Backus Council accepts lowest bid in wastewater treatment work

ADVERTISEMENT

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
Grandpa's Run for the Walleye.jpg
Community
Grandpa's Run for the Walleye registration is open in Crosslake
June 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pl-library-logo.jpg
Community
Magic Morocco art exhibit on display at Pequot Lakes Library
June 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
boat safety class.jpg
Community
Over 170 students participate in Cass County boat/water safety classes
June 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students run the 4x400 relay at state
Prep
Track and Field: Pequot’s 4x400 girls’ relay gets 2nd at state
June 11, 2023 04:58 PM
Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District
Local
Crow Wing River Brainerd One Watershed, One Plan presents public kick-off event
June 12, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Grandpa's Run for the Walleye.jpg
Community
Grandpa's Run for the Walleye registration is open in Crosslake
June 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal