Pages from the Past: July 26, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, July 26, 1963

Heat wave broken by gentle rain Wednesday and Thursday

Several accidents this week caused damage to cars of local residents, the first one occurring on Highway 371 at the fairgrounds entrance last weekend when Oscar Boquist's car tangled with a truck as he was coming out on the highway.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, July 26, 1973

(Headline) P.R. approaches 100th birthday

(Photo) Sandblasting equipment sort of made the front of the Marlow Theater look a little rough on Tuesday, but that promises improvement to be made in the near future, like a new coat of paint to dress it up.

25 years ago, July 30, 1998

(Headline) Rural Backus artist Mary Lingen's oil paintings reveal her unique view of the northwoods she loves

(Headline) Johnson Oil celebrates 35th year

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
