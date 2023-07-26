Pages from the Past: July 26, 2023

60 years ago, July 26, 1963

Heat wave broken by gentle rain Wednesday and Thursday

Several accidents this week caused damage to cars of local residents, the first one occurring on Highway 371 at the fairgrounds entrance last weekend when Oscar Boquist's car tangled with a truck as he was coming out on the highway.

50 years ago, July 26, 1973

(Headline) P.R. approaches 100th birthday

(Photo) Sandblasting equipment sort of made the front of the Marlow Theater look a little rough on Tuesday, but that promises improvement to be made in the near future, like a new coat of paint to dress it up.

25 years ago, July 30, 1998

(Headline) Rural Backus artist Mary Lingen's oil paintings reveal her unique view of the northwoods she loves

(Headline) Johnson Oil celebrates 35th year

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer