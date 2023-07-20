6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pages from the Past: July 20, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 5:57 AM

60 years ago, July 19, 1963

(Headline) Over 200 persons present at Journal open house Saturday

A car reported stolen at the Moonlite Bay night club Saturday night was recovered yesterday only 1 1/2 miles from where it was taken.
The sheriff's office said the 1953 Ford station wagon is owned by Dale Arthur, Pequot Lakes.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, July 19, 1973

(Headline) Open house farewell for Willie Watts at PRHS July 30th

(Headline) Linda Mayer named on dean's list at Moorhead State

25 years ago, July 16, 1998

(Photo) Beth Kuschel, 14, relaxes with her calf, Ethiopia, Friday during the Cass County Fair in Pine River.

(Headline) New arena inaugurated at Cass County Fair

(Headline) Loans approved for Breezy ice arena

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
