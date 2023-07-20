Pages from the Past: July 20, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
60 years ago, July 19, 1963
(Headline) Over 200 persons present at Journal open house Saturday
A car reported stolen at the Moonlite Bay night club Saturday night was recovered yesterday only 1 1/2 miles from where it was taken.
The sheriff's office said the 1953 Ford station wagon is owned by Dale Arthur, Pequot Lakes.
50 years ago, July 19, 1973
(Headline) Open house farewell for Willie Watts at PRHS July 30th
ADVERTISEMENT
(Headline) Linda Mayer named on dean's list at Moorhead State
25 years ago, July 16, 1998
(Photo) Beth Kuschel, 14, relaxes with her calf, Ethiopia, Friday during the Cass County Fair in Pine River.
(Headline) New arena inaugurated at Cass County Fair
(Headline) Loans approved for Breezy ice arena
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer
ADVERTISEMENT