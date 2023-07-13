Pages from the Past: July 13, 2023

60 years ago, July 12, 1963

(Headline) Journal observes (10th) anniversary with open house tomorrow

(Photo) July Marie Filibeck, Bemidji State College student from Pine River, stands at her throne as she was crowned Miss Bemidjiland at impressive ceremonies Saturday night.

50 years ago, July 12, 1973

After nearly a year of waiting and preparations, an updated radio communications system is becoming a reality for the Pine River Fire Department.

(Photo) Charlie Sornberger has not missed Sunday school one time in the past nine years. Shown above, Charlie was honored when the Pine River Assemblies of God Church Sunday School observed their ninth year on July 8.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer