Community

Pages from the Past: July 13, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, July 12, 1963

(Headline) Journal observes (10th) anniversary with open house tomorrow

(Photo) July Marie Filibeck, Bemidji State College student from Pine River, stands at her throne as she was crowned Miss Bemidjiland at impressive ceremonies Saturday night.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, July 12, 1973

After nearly a year of waiting and preparations, an updated radio communications system is becoming a reality for the Pine River Fire Department.

(Photo) Charlie Sornberger has not missed Sunday school one time in the past nine years. Shown above, Charlie was honored when the Pine River Assemblies of God Church Sunday School observed their ninth year on July 8.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
