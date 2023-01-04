Pages from the Past: Jan. 4, 2023

50 years ago, Jan. 4, 1973

(Headline) Christmas seal X-Ray unite at Pine River High School January 12

25 years ago, jan. 2, 1998

(Photo) More than 900 pounds of ground venison were donated to food shelves in pine river and Pequot Lakes through the Bluewater Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) Seatbelt testimony: 87-year-old woman survives accident near Pequot

10 years ago, Jan. 3, 2012

Hackensack fire chief Clarence “Butch” Moore and assistant fire chief Russ Smieja retire from the fire department.

Kendra Brasel and Brittany Kelley each had 15 points as the Tiger girls basketball team flattened Barnum 61-27.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

