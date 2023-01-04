Pages from the Past: Jan. 4, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
We are part of The Trust Project.
50 years ago, Jan. 4, 1973
(Headline) Christmas seal X-Ray unite at Pine River High School January 12
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
Remember when: Take a look back at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
25 years ago, jan. 2, 1998
(Photo) More than 900 pounds of ground venison were donated to food shelves in pine river and Pequot Lakes through the Bluewater Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Headline) Seatbelt testimony: 87-year-old woman survives accident near Pequot
10 years ago, Jan. 3, 2012
Hackensack fire chief Clarence “Butch” Moore and assistant fire chief Russ Smieja retire from the fire department.
Kendra Brasel and Brittany Kelley each had 15 points as the Tiger girls basketball team flattened Barnum 61-27.
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
A girl was born New Year’s Day on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby to an engaged Pine River couple. It is the mother’s third child and the father’s first.
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.