Pages from the Past: Jan. 26, 2023

50 years ago, Jan. 25, 1973

A Wednesday morning fire that was first noticed about 10 o'clock and reported by a neighbor gutted the trailer home of the Elmer Stephan family on Highway 84.

(Advertisement) Jack Pine Savage Days: Snowmobile races Sunday, Jan. 28, Pine River, Minnesota.

25 years ago, Jan. 29, 1998

(Headline) Enrollment at PR-B drops due to illness: Students stricken with flu-like symptoms; nearly 300 absent in one day

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) PR-B's Dale Johnson gets 100th career win

(Headline) Former Gov. Anderson dies: from the top post in Minnesota to mayor's seat in Nisswa, Brainerd

10 years ago, Jan. 31, 2013

(Headline) Pine River Bakery celebrates five years; business continues 92 years of tradition

(Headline) Road Crew wins Mid State Conference title

(Headline) Ride With Us Bus exceeds goal, but is still forced to cut two days

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer