STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pages from the Past: Jan. 26, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
January 26, 2023 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

50 years ago, Jan. 25, 1973

A Wednesday morning fire that was first noticed about 10 o'clock and reported by a neighbor gutted the trailer home of the Elmer Stephan family on Highway 84.

(Advertisement) Jack Pine Savage Days: Snowmobile races Sunday, Jan. 28, Pine River, Minnesota.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Jan. 18, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 18, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Jan. 11, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 11, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Jan. 4, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 04, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: December 28, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 03, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 28, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 28, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 21, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 21, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 14, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 14, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 7, 2022
Remember when: Take a look back at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 07, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Nov. 30, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
November 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

25 years ago, Jan. 29, 1998

(Headline) Enrollment at PR-B drops due to illness: Students stricken with flu-like symptoms; nearly 300 absent in one day

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) PR-B's Dale Johnson gets 100th career win

(Headline) Former Gov. Anderson dies: from the top post in Minnesota to mayor's seat in Nisswa, Brainerd

10 years ago, Jan. 31, 2013

(Headline) Pine River Bakery celebrates five years; business continues 92 years of tradition

(Headline) Road Crew wins Mid State Conference title

(Headline) Ride With Us Bus exceeds goal, but is still forced to cut two days

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Related Topics: HISTORYPINE RIVERPAGES OF THE PASTPINE RIVER JOURNAL
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 25, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 25, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 19, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 19, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
011723-ask-a-trooper-mirrors.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: My driver's side mirror broke off in an accident. Is my vehicle still legal to drive?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 17, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 12, 2023
Remember when? Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 12, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan