Pages from the Past: Jan. 18, 2023

50 years ago, Jan. 18, 1973

(Headline) Disastrous fire hits Gardiner Hardware Friday morning

(Photo) Kathy Saxvold of Pequot Lakes demonstrates the use of a teletypewriter, which connects by telephone to a computer at Bemidji College.

25 years ago, Jan. 15, 1998

(Headline) P.R. youth needs kidney transplant; family members hope to be perfect match for 15-year-old Matthew Huesmann

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) Pine River will not guarantee Kitchigami loan; mayor cites too many bonding projects already

(Photo) Tom Miller is retiring this year after nearly 20 years of coaching junior high girls basketball.

10 years ago, Jan. 17, 2013

Kelly Felton, coalition coordinator with the Working Together Coalition, was awarded a scholarship from the Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and invited to speak at the Substance and Mental Health Administration National Prevention Day on Feb. 4.

Brainerd Master Gardener to talk about producing, buying foods locally at Back to Basics; Arlene and Bob Jones own The Farm on St. Mathias

— Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer