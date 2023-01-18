STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pages from the Past: Jan. 18, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
January 18, 2023 04:01 AM
Share

50 years ago, Jan. 18, 1973

(Headline) Disastrous fire hits Gardiner Hardware Friday morning

(Photo) Kathy Saxvold of Pequot Lakes demonstrates the use of a teletypewriter, which connects by telephone to a computer at Bemidji College.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Jan. 11, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 11, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Jan. 4, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 04, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: December 28, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 03, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 28, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 28, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 21, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 21, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 14, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 14, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 7, 2022
Remember when: Take a look back at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 07, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Nov. 30, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
November 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Nov. 24, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
November 24, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

25 years ago, Jan. 15, 1998

(Headline) P.R. youth needs kidney transplant; family members hope to be perfect match for 15-year-old Matthew Huesmann

ADVERTISEMENT

(Headline) Pine River will not guarantee Kitchigami loan; mayor cites too many bonding projects already

(Photo) Tom Miller is retiring this year after nearly 20 years of coaching junior high girls basketball.

10 years ago, Jan. 17, 2013

Kelly Felton, coalition coordinator with the Working Together Coalition, was awarded a scholarship from the Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and invited to speak at the Substance and Mental Health Administration National Prevention Day on Feb. 4.

Brainerd Master Gardener to talk about producing, buying foods locally at Back to Basics; Arlene and Bob Jones own The Farm on St. Mathias

— Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Related Topics: HISTORYPINE RIVERPAGES OF THE PASTPINE RIVER JOURNALFIRES
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
011723-ask-a-trooper-mirrors.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: My driver's side mirror broke off in an accident. Is my vehicle still legal to drive?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 17, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 12, 2023
Remember when? Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 12, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
011022-ask-a-trooper-flashing-lights.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: A State Trooper is driving toward me with flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over?
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 10, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
prm-2023-pine-river-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Pine River Area Visitor Guide
'Like' and follow the Pine River Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and find us online at www.pinerivermn.com
January 05, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal