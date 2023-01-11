99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pages from the Past: Jan. 11, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
January 11, 2023 04:01 AM
50 years ago, Jan. 11, 1973

(Headline) Hawley Banker is new president of PR Bank

The family of Maj. Glendon Perkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Perkins of Crosslake and a prisoner of war in Vietnam, will be featured on a television show Jan. 16.

25 years ago, Jan. 8, 1998

On the day Elvis Presley would have turned 63, Jenkins resident Andy Stiller recalls serving with the King in the Army.

(Headline) Backus will not move siren; council finds most residents do not object to noise

(Photo) Laurie Kreller, a 1996 graduate of Pine River-Backus High School, stands with a group of native children on the island of Irian Jaya, where she spent four months this fall.

10 years ago, Jan. 10, 2013

(Headline) School board rescinds Peterson appointment

Peterson was still on the PR-B School Board when he was appointed to the board to replace the position vacated by Jim Palmer, who resigned in November.

(Headline) Chris Cunningham joins PR-B School Board for 2013

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Related Topics: HISTORYPINE RIVERPAGES OF THE PASTPINE RIVER JOURNAL
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
