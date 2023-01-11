Pages from the Past: Jan. 11, 2023

50 years ago, Jan. 11, 1973

(Headline) Hawley Banker is new president of PR Bank

The family of Maj. Glendon Perkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Perkins of Crosslake and a prisoner of war in Vietnam, will be featured on a television show Jan. 16.

25 years ago, Jan. 8, 1998

On the day Elvis Presley would have turned 63, Jenkins resident Andy Stiller recalls serving with the King in the Army.

(Headline) Backus will not move siren; council finds most residents do not object to noise

(Photo) Laurie Kreller, a 1996 graduate of Pine River-Backus High School, stands with a group of native children on the island of Irian Jaya, where she spent four months this fall.

10 years ago, Jan. 10, 2013

(Headline) School board rescinds Peterson appointment

Peterson was still on the PR-B School Board when he was appointed to the board to replace the position vacated by Jim Palmer, who resigned in November.

(Headline) Chris Cunningham joins PR-B School Board for 2013

