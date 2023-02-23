99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Pages from the Past: Feb. 23, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
Travis G. Grimler
February 23, 2023

50 years ago, Feb. 22, 1973

Pine River wrestler Kirk Tulenchik has won second place in the 1973 District 24 Wrestling Tournament and will be representing our town and school in the Region 6 wrestling tournament at Alexandria on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24.

(Photo) Steve Amy, Pine River, presented Major Perkins with the POW bracelet bearing the name Glendon Perkins as he met with the family at the airport in Brainerd on Sunday.

(Headline) Mrs. Thelma Anderson nominated as Teacher of the Year

25 years ago, Feb. 26, 1998

(Headline) PR's new community van hits the road: 'Ride with Us Bus' provides critical transportation for elderly passengers

(Headline) Alternative education center commended

10 years ago, Feb. 21, 2013

(Headline) Another PR-B school board position vacated: Beck resigns, citing health reasons

(Headline) The Warehouse celebrates 10-year milestone

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
