Pages from the Past: Feb. 23, 2023

50 years ago, Feb. 22, 1973

Pine River wrestler Kirk Tulenchik has won second place in the 1973 District 24 Wrestling Tournament and will be representing our town and school in the Region 6 wrestling tournament at Alexandria on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24.

(Photo) Steve Amy, Pine River, presented Major Perkins with the POW bracelet bearing the name Glendon Perkins as he met with the family at the airport in Brainerd on Sunday.

(Headline) Mrs. Thelma Anderson nominated as Teacher of the Year

25 years ago, Feb. 26, 1998

(Headline) PR's new community van hits the road: 'Ride with Us Bus' provides critical transportation for elderly passengers

(Headline) Alternative education center commended

10 years ago, Feb. 21, 2013

(Headline) Another PR-B school board position vacated: Beck resigns, citing health reasons

(Headline) The Warehouse celebrates 10-year milestone

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer