Community

Pages from the Past: Feb. 16, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
February 16, 2023 04:57 AM

50 years ago, Feb. 15, 1973

(Headline) Major Perkins freed, will visit mother at Crosslake

Bradfield's store was periled by fire Thursday evening about 9 p.m. when smoke was detected coming from the rear of the building by Joe Balk, who happened to be driving past the store.

Shamp's Market, east of Pine River, was broken into and robbed Thursday night with an estimated loss of approximately $500 in canned hams, eggs and prepared meats taken from the display case.

25 years ago, Feb. 19, 1998

(Headline) Pequot man holds burglary suspects at pellet gunpoint

Two juvenile suspects were caught in the act, and held at pellet gunpoint, by Sibley Lake homeowner Dino Guerin.

(Headline) County-city land trade may create new site for Pequot "bobber" water tower

(Headline) Pine River Legion turns 50

10 years ago, Feb. 21, 2013

(Photo) Pine River-Backus Sno Daze coronation was held Friday, Feb. 15. Crowned were, left to right, Princess Brittany Kelley, Prince Gabe Frausto, King Cody Mager and Queen Codi Bumgarner.

(Headline) Ackerman scores 1,000th point

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
