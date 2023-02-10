Pages from the Past: Feb. 10, 2023

50 years ago, Feb. 8, 1973

Joanne Mekota, Pine River 4-Her, was declared Cass County Champion in the 4-H Radio Speaking contest held Saturday, January 27, at the Pine River School.

A fire of unknown origin heavily damaged the home of Roland Beavers in Backus, About 1:30 p.m. Saturday

25 years ago, Feb. 12, 1998

(Photo) NCLA, Inc., a furniture factory located east of Pine River on County Road 2, completed a $100,000 expansion this fall. The company manufactures coffee tables, end tables and bedroom furniture.

(Headline) P.R. approves highway 371 project: Traffic signal, resurfacing planned for summer of '99

(Photo) Sno-Daze royalty for 1998, from left: Princess Melissa Chitwood, Queen Chandra McCoy, King Martin Karabec and Prince James Spier.

10 years ago, Feb. 14, 2013

(Headline) Lucette's celebrates 10 years in business

Gov. Mark Dayton announced the appointment of William Faber of Brainerd and Reappointment of Norman Moody of Hackensack to the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

