Pages from the Past: Feb. 1, 2023

50 years ago, Feb. 1, 1973

(Photo) A portion of the crowd of more than 1,000 attending the second annual Jack Pine Savage Races here Sunday is shown bordering the new track and pit area at the airport west of Pine River where the races were run — 118 sleds were entered for the races, which had their full share of chills and spills during the afternoon.

(Headline) Walter Silbaugh is named chairman of Centennial Committee

25 years ago, Feb. 5, 1998

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo) Cyrus Swann, a Pequot Lakes student who lives east of Pine River, displays ceramic pieces that are often as colorful as his paintings. He does much of his clay work at Morning Hawk Studio in Nisswa, where he has access to a pottery wheel and kiln.

(Headline) Backus seeks funding for waterfront project: DNR grant program would pay for half of Phase 1

(Headline) Fugitive jailed: Escapee from Illinois prison 20 years ago tracked down in Jenkins

10 years ago, Feb. 7, 2013

(Headline) RREAL donates solar panel for warming house

(Headline) Sweet Cars opens in Pine River, continuing auto dealership tradition

(Headline) Board recommends Bouchonville for vacant (school board) seat

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer