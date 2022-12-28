Pages from the Past: Dec. 28, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
60 years ago, Dec. 28, 1962
(Headline) Firemen sponsor New Year's Eve dance
The Robert Coulters, who left Friday, Dec. 14, to spend three weeks in Pomona, California, were involved in an automobile accident in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, not far from Denver, on Dec. 18.
50 years ago, Dec. 28, 1972
(Headline) Pequot rink project given $1,000 boost
ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Greer, longtime active in business and community service in the Pequot Lakes area, were singled out for recognition at the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting on Saturday, Dec. 23.
25 years ago, Dec. 26, 1997
(Headline) P.R. residents notified of copper in water: Six of 20 homes tested above acceptable levels
(Headline) Tigers, Patriots clash at Target Center
10 years ago, Dec. 27, 2012
(Headline) Ride With Us Bus schedule to change in 2013
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer