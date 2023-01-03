Pages from the Past: December 28, 2022

60 years ago, Dec. 28, 1962

(Headline) Firemen sponsor New Year's Eve dance.

The Robert Coulters, who left Friday, Dec. 14, to spend three weeks in Pomona, Calivornia, were involved in an automobile accident in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, not far from Denver.

50 years ago, Dec. 28, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Greer, longtime active in business and community service in pequot lakes area, were singled out for recognition at the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting on Saturday, Dec. 23

(Headline) Pequot rink project given $1,000 boost

25 years ago, Dec. 26, 1997

(Headline) Tigers, Patriots clash at Target Center

(Headline) P.R. residents notified of copper in water: Six of 20 homes tested above acceptable level

10 years ago, Dec. 17, 2012

(Headline) Ride With Us Bus schedule to change in 2013

