Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pages from the Past: December 28, 2022

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
January 03, 2023 02:01 PM
60 years ago, Dec. 28, 1962

(Headline) Firemen sponsor New Year's Eve dance.

The Robert Coulters, who left Friday, Dec. 14, to spend three weeks in Pomona, Calivornia, were involved in an automobile accident in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, not far from Denver.

50 years ago, Dec. 28, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Greer, longtime active in business and community service in pequot lakes area, were singled out for recognition at the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting on Saturday, Dec. 23

(Headline) Pequot rink project given $1,000 boost

25 years ago, Dec. 26, 1997

(Headline) Tigers, Patriots clash at Target Center

(Headline) P.R. residents notified of copper in water: Six of 20 homes tested above acceptable level

10 years ago, Dec. 17, 2012

(Headline) Ride With Us Bus schedule to change in 2013

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
