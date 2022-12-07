Pages from the Past: Dec. 7, 2022

60 years ago, Dec. 7, 1962

The Pine River squadron of the Civil Air Patrol has an L-16 (2 place) plane, an Aeronca Champion.

In a recount, which was not complete last Thursday as we went to press, Sheriff F. B. "Buck" Simpson was officially declared the winner of the race for sheriff in Cass County.

50 years ago, Dec. 7, 1972

Pine River firemen were called about midnight Tuesday to the trailer home of the Bruce Wasserman family, 3 miles west and a half mile south of Pine River, where a fire believed caused by an overheated stove was in progress.

(Photo) Shown here is Heinie Carlson giving a big boost to community enterprise, and a big lift to the young folks by clearing the snow from the ice on Forbes Pond.

25 years ago, Dec. 4, 1997

(Headline) Backus to reopen Rocky Dock access

(Headline) Backus council refuses to turn off siren: Residents defend city's long-standing, twice-daily tradition

(Headline) Ditches littered with autos, including Nisswa police car

10 years ago, Dec. 6, 2012

(Headline) Brenda Anderson, food service director, to retire after 30 years

In appreciation for the service veterans provide for their country and their community, the Backus Evergreen Cemetery Association presented the Backus American Legion with deeds to 80 new gravesites.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer