Pages from the Past: Dec. 21, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
60 years ago, Dec. 21, 1962
(Headline) Raymond Tulenchik buys registered Angus bull
(Headline) Hackensack man severely burned in heater explosion
50 years ago, Dec. 21, 1972
(Headline) Adult education lingerie class starts Jan. 8
Remember when: Take a look back at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
25 years ago, Dec. 18, 1997
(Photo) Workers construct a new awning in front of Gardiner's Hardware Dec. 11 on Pine River's Barclay Avenue. The store's old awning collapsed last winter after a heavy snowstorm.
(Headline) Flanagan may leave PR-B superintendent post
10 years ago, Dec. 20, 2012
(Headline) Retirement reception planned in Hackensack for retiring Dr. Bernier
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer
