Pages from the Past: Dec. 21, 2022

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Travis G. Grimler
December 21, 2022 06:01 AM
60 years ago, Dec. 21, 1962

(Headline) Raymond Tulenchik buys registered Angus bull

(Headline) Hackensack man severely burned in heater explosion

50 years ago, Dec. 21, 1972

(Headline) Adult education lingerie class starts Jan. 8

25 years ago, Dec. 18, 1997

(Photo) Workers construct a new awning in front of Gardiner's Hardware Dec. 11 on Pine River's Barclay Avenue. The store's old awning collapsed last winter after a heavy snowstorm.

(Headline) Flanagan may leave PR-B superintendent post

10 years ago, Dec. 20, 2012

(Headline) Retirement reception planned in Hackensack for retiring Dr. Bernier

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
