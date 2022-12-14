Pages from the Past: Dec. 14, 2022

60 years ago, Dec. 14, 1962

(Headline) After 27 years, Cass Fair Board has new president, Don Smith

Late word was received Wednesday night by Rollin Herzog, county coroner, that the body of John Ketchem, who had been lost during the summer, had been found back in a swamp on Section 16 near Sucker Lake near Bena, about two miles in.

50 years ago, Dec. 14, 1972

The Pine River State Bank, Pine River, Minnesota, has been sold by Mr. and Mrs. Vincent E. Palmer to the major stockholders of the First National Bank of Hawley, Minnesota.

Ellings Floral in Pequot lakes suffered a damaging fire Friday morning of last week, which gutted the living quarters and the floral shop causing a complete loss of all facilities.

25 years ago, Dec. 11, 1997

(Headline) Library far from fundraising goal: $20,000 raised, $410,000 needed for Pine River building

(Headline) Pine River man who flew for presidents Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon dies at age 70

10 years ago, Dec. 13, 2010

(Photo) "I've been bad a little," Brock Norman, 4, told Santa after being asked how he'd behaved this year.

