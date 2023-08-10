Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pages from the Past: Aug. 9, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, Aug. 9, 1963

(Headline) Bodies of two drowned men recovered in Leech Lake

(Photo) Mike Griep was called out and awarded the "Order of the Arrow" significant honor at Camp Clyde.

50 years ago, Aug. 16, 1973

(Headline) New law requires shots for rubella before children enter school

ADVERTISEMENT

Don Johnson, who has been an employee of Betty's Manhattan Club for the past year, was recently appointed manager of the club.

(Headline) Eveland's Inc. will manufacture fiberglass septic tanks

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

25 years ago, Aug. 13, 1998

(Headline) Heritage Days recalls era of fancy dresses, fancy quilts

(Headline) City of P.R. to pay most of Park Avenue sewer project

10 years ago, Aug. 15, 2013

(Photo) At the Backus Corn Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10, Ezekial Zwart, 8, Backus, finished 4 1/2 ears of corn at the corn-eating competition hosted by Lakeside Baptist Church.

(Headline) Tea to kick off Heritage Days; reservations required by Aug. 20

ADVERTISEMENT

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
Ivy.JPG
Community
Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival features fun with chokecherries
14h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Art Club show August 2023.png
Community
Crosslake Art Club Art Show set Aug. 10-12
15h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Fritz Loven Park bridge Aug. 7, 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Larger, two-lane bridge chosen for Fritz Loven Park replacement in Lake Shore
21h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-backus-cornfest.jpg
Community
2023 Backus CornFest Celebration
2d ago
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
nisswa highway study.jpg
Local
Highway 371 Nisswa to Baxter corridor study seeks public input
4d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Brayden Spiczka junior council member July 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes senior learning a lot as junior council member
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt