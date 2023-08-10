Pages from the Past: Aug. 9, 2023

60 years ago, Aug. 9, 1963

(Headline) Bodies of two drowned men recovered in Leech Lake

(Photo) Mike Griep was called out and awarded the "Order of the Arrow" significant honor at Camp Clyde.

50 years ago, Aug. 16, 1973

(Headline) New law requires shots for rubella before children enter school

Don Johnson, who has been an employee of Betty's Manhattan Club for the past year, was recently appointed manager of the club.

(Headline) Eveland's Inc. will manufacture fiberglass septic tanks

25 years ago, Aug. 13, 1998

(Headline) Heritage Days recalls era of fancy dresses, fancy quilts

(Headline) City of P.R. to pay most of Park Avenue sewer project

10 years ago, Aug. 15, 2013

(Photo) At the Backus Corn Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10, Ezekial Zwart, 8, Backus, finished 4 1/2 ears of corn at the corn-eating competition hosted by Lakeside Baptist Church.

(Headline) Tea to kick off Heritage Days; reservations required by Aug. 20

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

