Pages from the Past: Aug. 30, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, Aug. 30, 1963

(Photo) Four generations and all boys got together last week at the Houg home. Left to right are Marius Houg; his son, Kenneth Houg; his grandson, Roger Houg; and great-grandson, Todd Houg.

George Pearsall, of Pine River, Minn., has won a "Master Angler" award in Manitoba.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, Aug. 30, 1973

As shown in the above illustration, a shopping arcade will soon take the place of the Houston Motors garage building.

Livestock producers in Minnesota were advised today by Agriculture Commissioner Jon Wefald to tighten security against cattle and hog rustlers.

25 years ago, Aug. 27, 1998

(Headline) Pine River's group home may split: 20 year old facility for developmentally disabled adults is seeking approval to divide into three single-family homes

(Headline) Cecil B. DeMille II ... fact or fiction? Crosslake man's claims of Hollywood connections appear to be fake

10 years ago, Aug. 29, 2013

(Headline) County to build recycling building

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
