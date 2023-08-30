Pages from the Past: Aug. 30, 2023

60 years ago, Aug. 30, 1963

(Photo) Four generations and all boys got together last week at the Houg home. Left to right are Marius Houg; his son, Kenneth Houg; his grandson, Roger Houg; and great-grandson, Todd Houg.

George Pearsall, of Pine River, Minn., has won a "Master Angler" award in Manitoba.

50 years ago, Aug. 30, 1973

As shown in the above illustration, a shopping arcade will soon take the place of the Houston Motors garage building.

Livestock producers in Minnesota were advised today by Agriculture Commissioner Jon Wefald to tighten security against cattle and hog rustlers.

25 years ago, Aug. 27, 1998

(Headline) Pine River's group home may split: 20 year old facility for developmentally disabled adults is seeking approval to divide into three single-family homes

(Headline) Cecil B. DeMille II ... fact or fiction? Crosslake man's claims of Hollywood connections appear to be fake

10 years ago, Aug. 29, 2013

(Headline) County to build recycling building

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

