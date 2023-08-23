Pages from the Past: Aug. 23, 2023

60 years ago, Aug. 23, 1963

(Headline) Cass County fair attendance reached 4,000 mark

Jane Houston is recuperating from injuries she received when her horse fell during a race at the fair.

50 years ago, Aug. 23, 1973

(Headline) Ground breaking ceremonies held Saturday for new Pine River bank

A chicken hawk that wouldn't let go caused serious injury Wednesday of last week to Mrs. Earl Patton of rural Pine River.

Mrs. Patton had noticed a hawk that had caught one of her chickens, and had gone to the rescue, so to speak.

25 years ago, Aug. 20, 1998

A nearby community is having a difficult time finding enough bullheads in area lakes for its annual "Iowa Day" festival and feed.

(Headline) Construction on P.R. trailhead building to start next month

10 years ago, Aug. 22, 2013

(Headline) Zebra mussel veligers found on Whitefish Chain of Lakes

(Headline) Pine River council receives transit merger approval with Crow Wing County

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer