Community

Pages from the Past: Aug. 2, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 3:57 AM

60 years ago, Aug. 2, 1963

(Headline) Local car accidents subject of county investigation: Gust Nielson injured; struck by car Saturday

Louis Gill, of Pine River, is hospitalized at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd as a result of an auto accident Wednesday night, when the car he was driving rolled off the road into the ditch and crashed into an REA pole.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, Aug. 2, 1973

(Headline) (Pine River) Elementary School plans finalized

(Headline) P.R. approaches 100th birthday

25 years ago, Aug. 6, 1998

(Photo) Pine River youth Joe Kleiner is shown out for a cruise on his specially designed racing wheelchair. He is also investigating wheelchair racing, now that he's equipped for action.

(Headline) Cybercafe to open on Barclay Avenue

10 years ago, Aug. 1, 2013

(Headline) Pine River city officials mourn Derksen

(Headline) Charges filed against kennel owner

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

