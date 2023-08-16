Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pages from the Past: Aug. 16, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, Aug. 9, 1963

(Headline) Robert Renner to speak at Long-Pine Ice Cream Social Aug. 14

Andy Papke, who has been the lifeguard at the Pine River swimming beach during the summer, will conclude his duties on Saturday of this week, Aug. 10.

50 years ago, Aug. 16, 1973

(Headline) Ice cream social Sunday evening at Maple Hill

25 years ago, Aug. 13, 1998

(Headline) Pine River-Backus Family Center marks two years

(Headline) Saving the Pequot fishing bobber: Plans to keep city water tower landmark outlined by chamber

10 years ago, Aug. 15, 2013

(Headline) WAPOA explores formation of LID

(Photo) Luke Tande, 3, Walker, didn't show up in time to get a fire helmet of his own, but Hackensack Fire Chief Tony Peterson lent him his own chief helmet.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
