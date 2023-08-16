Pages from the Past: Aug. 16, 2023

60 years ago, Aug. 9, 1963

(Headline) Robert Renner to speak at Long-Pine Ice Cream Social Aug. 14

Andy Papke, who has been the lifeguard at the Pine River swimming beach during the summer, will conclude his duties on Saturday of this week, Aug. 10.

50 years ago, Aug. 16, 1973

(Headline) Ice cream social Sunday evening at Maple Hill

25 years ago, Aug. 13, 1998

(Headline) Pine River-Backus Family Center marks two years

(Headline) Saving the Pequot fishing bobber: Plans to keep city water tower landmark outlined by chamber

10 years ago, Aug. 15, 2013

(Headline) WAPOA explores formation of LID

(Photo) Luke Tande, 3, Walker, didn't show up in time to get a fire helmet of his own, but Hackensack Fire Chief Tony Peterson lent him his own chief helmet.

