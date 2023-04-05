Pages from the Past: April 5, 2023

50 years ago, April 5, 1973

(Headline) Land O' Lakes to build cheese factory in Perham

(Headline) Bueckers observe 1st anniversary in new building

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'





25 years ago, April 2, 1998

(Headline) Brother to donate kidney to save Matthew Huesmann: Surgery planned for April 22 in Minneapolis

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to brotherly love, the waiting game is finally over for 15-year-old Matthew Huesmann.

(Headline) Landmark cafe couple to take a break: Fenns have owned Pine Wpod Cafe for more than 30 years

10 years ago, April 4, 2013

The Backus City Council on Monday, April 1, regretfully accepted the resignation of council member James Thomas effective immediately. Thomas is moving out of state.

A 49-year-old Backus man was charged in Cass County District Court for allegedly stabbing his roommate Sunday, March 31, at a residence off Highway 371 in rural Backus.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

