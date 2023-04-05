50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Community

Pages from the Past: April 5, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 3:57 AM

50 years ago, April 5, 1973

(Headline) Land O' Lakes to build cheese factory in Perham

(Headline) Bueckers observe 1st anniversary in new building

25 years ago, April 2, 1998

(Headline) Brother to donate kidney to save Matthew Huesmann: Surgery planned for April 22 in Minneapolis

Thanks to brotherly love, the waiting game is finally over for 15-year-old Matthew Huesmann.

(Headline) Landmark cafe couple to take a break: Fenns have owned Pine Wpod Cafe for more than 30 years

10 years ago, April 4, 2013

The Backus City Council on Monday, April 1, regretfully accepted the resignation of council member James Thomas effective immediately. Thomas is moving out of state.

A 49-year-old Backus man was charged in Cass County District Court for allegedly stabbing his roommate Sunday, March 31, at a residence off Highway 371 in rural Backus.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
