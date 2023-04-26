99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pages from the Past: April 26, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, April 26, 1963

Behind the 4 hit pitching of Dick Burnson, Tiger hurler, the Pine River High School baseball team won their conference opener against the Backus nine on the local diamond here Monday.

Mrs. Arthur Schmidt was honored at a baby shower held at her home on Thursday afternoon. There were sixteen neighbors, friends and relatives present.

50 years ago, April 29, 1973

(Headline) Centennial Emblem Picked by Committee

The artist who designed the emblem, Ralph I. Fenn, has been a resident of the Pine River community since 1965.

25 years ago, April 30, 1998

(Headline) PR's Shamp buys Pequot Methodist church.

(Photo) Eric Bengtson, a junior at Pine River-Backus, works on a computer at his newly opened shop called Lakes Computer Center on Barclay Avenue.

(Headline) Bristows to open Black Bear Golf Complex May 1

10 years ago, April 25, 2013

(Headline) Thick ice sits on lakes as opener approaches: Will ice be out on time?

(Headline) Pine River Area Foundation receives Beautify America paint grant

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
