Pages from the Past: April 26, 2023

60 years ago, April 26, 1963

Behind the 4 hit pitching of Dick Burnson, Tiger hurler, the Pine River High School baseball team won their conference opener against the Backus nine on the local diamond here Monday.

Mrs. Arthur Schmidt was honored at a baby shower held at her home on Thursday afternoon. There were sixteen neighbors, friends and relatives present.

50 years ago, April 29, 1973

(Headline) Centennial Emblem Picked by Committee

The artist who designed the emblem, Ralph I. Fenn, has been a resident of the Pine River community since 1965.

25 years ago, April 30, 1998

(Headline) PR's Shamp buys Pequot Methodist church.

(Photo) Eric Bengtson, a junior at Pine River-Backus, works on a computer at his newly opened shop called Lakes Computer Center on Barclay Avenue.

(Headline) Bristows to open Black Bear Golf Complex May 1

10 years ago, April 25, 2013

(Headline) Thick ice sits on lakes as opener approaches: Will ice be out on time?

(Headline) Pine River Area Foundation receives Beautify America paint grant

