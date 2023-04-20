Pages from the Past: April 20, 2023

60 years ago, April 26, 1963

Florence Groskopf is new president of the Legion Auxiliary.

50 years ago, April 19, 1973

(Headline) Econoway to host Northwoods Audubon visit

The Cass County Public Health Nursing service has completed 15 years of continuous service, it was reported to the county commissioners at a recent meeting.

25 years ago, April 16, 1998

(Headline) Pine River Jaycees to take over city ballfields: $3,000 grant given for field improvements

(Headline) Koubas call it quits; longtime PR meat locker owners to retire after 50 years

10 years ago, April 18, 2013

(Headline) Aulie hired as PR-B elementary principal

(Headline) Local photographer moves into new studio

(Photo) Alicia Borman's favorite part about professional photography is post production computer editing. She is known for her photo collages.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer