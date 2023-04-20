99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Pages from the Past: April 20, 2023

A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper

pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 AM

60 years ago, April 26, 1963

Florence Groskopf is new president of the Legion Auxiliary.

Read more of 'Pages of the Past'

50 years ago, April 19, 1973

(Headline) Econoway to host Northwoods Audubon visit

The Cass County Public Health Nursing service has completed 15 years of continuous service, it was reported to the county commissioners at a recent meeting.

25 years ago, April 16, 1998

(Headline) Pine River Jaycees to take over city ballfields: $3,000 grant given for field improvements

(Headline) Koubas call it quits; longtime PR meat locker owners to retire after 50 years

10 years ago, April 18, 2013

(Headline) Aulie hired as PR-B elementary principal

(Headline) Local photographer moves into new studio

(Photo) Alicia Borman's favorite part about professional photography is post production computer editing. She is known for her photo collages.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
