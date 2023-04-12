Pages from the Past: April 12, 2023

60 years ago, April 13, 1963

(Headline) Highway asks for 17 feet of extra right of way on 371

Mr. K.V. Pearson, district highway engineer, conducted a hearing here Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Pine River Armory in connection with the department acquiring two pieces of property: the Lake Region Hotel and the Pine River Locker, in order to facilitate a projected Highway Building Program through Pine River.

50 years ago, April 12, 1973

(Photo) Mr. & Mrs. John Bueckers, Pine River Red Owl in Pine River, Minnesota, visited Red Owl's Consumer Information Booth while attending the bi-annual Red Owl Food Franchise Show at the Radisson Hotel.

(Headline) Backus smelt fry and dinner Saturday, May 5

25 years ago, April 9, 1998

(Headline) Linda Van Vliet named PR-B Teacher of the Year

(Headline) PR-B superintendent looks to future: School board impressed with Randal Eckart's 'superior education credentials'

(Headline) Sidewalks, trees debated in Backus: Citizen wants repairs, planting to beautify city

10 years ago, April 11, 2015

(Headline) Jamie Eastman crowned Miss Pine River

(Headline) Bruce Engen, a priest and farmer, dies

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer