Pages from the Past: April 12, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
60 years ago, April 13, 1963
(Headline) Highway asks for 17 feet of extra right of way on 371
Mr. K.V. Pearson, district highway engineer, conducted a hearing here Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Pine River Armory in connection with the department acquiring two pieces of property: the Lake Region Hotel and the Pine River Locker, in order to facilitate a projected Highway Building Program through Pine River.
50 years ago, April 12, 1973
(Photo) Mr. & Mrs. John Bueckers, Pine River Red Owl in Pine River, Minnesota, visited Red Owl's Consumer Information Booth while attending the bi-annual Red Owl Food Franchise Show at the Radisson Hotel.
(Headline) Backus smelt fry and dinner Saturday, May 5
25 years ago, April 9, 1998
(Headline) Linda Van Vliet named PR-B Teacher of the Year
(Headline) PR-B superintendent looks to future: School board impressed with Randal Eckart's 'superior education credentials'
(Headline) Sidewalks, trees debated in Backus: Citizen wants repairs, planting to beautify city
10 years ago, April 11, 2015
(Headline) Jamie Eastman crowned Miss Pine River
(Headline) Bruce Engen, a priest and farmer, dies
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer
