Over 170 students participate in Cass County boat/water safety classes

WALKER — Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that this spring, recreation deputies Bob Landreville and Travis Collette have instructed approximately 170 students in boating and water safety courses offered with partners at the Northland, Pine River-Backus and Pillager school districts.

Read more local area news





The course, which includes classroom components, teaches boating and water safety and includes a test that will allow passing youth to receive their Watercraft Operators Permit, which is required for 12 to 17 year olds.

The sheriff’s office is excited about this record number of students completing these courses, helping to create safe recreational lifestyles for them and their families and friends.

There are more boat and water safety course opportunities:

June 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Double Study Hall at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, with Walker-Akeley-Hackensack Community Education. Students should bring a sack lunch and a well-fitted life jacket.

Fee is $5. Registration may be completed at https://wha.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home . For more information, call 218-547-4216 or 218-547-4360.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

July 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hackensack Hub in Hackensack. Lunch will be provided. Students should bring a well-fitted life jacket.

For more information or to register, email leann_sand2001@yahoo.com.