99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Over 170 students participate in Cass County boat/water safety classes

Ongoing Watercraft Operators Permit classes taking place.

boat safety class.jpg
Students attend a Cass County Sheriff's Office boat and water safety class June 1, 2023.
Contributed / Cass County Sheriff's Office
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

WALKER — Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that this spring, recreation deputies Bob Landreville and Travis Collette have instructed approximately 170 students in boating and water safety courses offered with partners at the Northland, Pine River-Backus and Pillager school districts.

Read more local area news

The course, which includes classroom components, teaches boating and water safety and includes a test that will allow passing youth to receive their Watercraft Operators Permit, which is required for 12 to 17 year olds.

The sheriff’s office is excited about this record number of students completing these courses, helping to create safe recreational lifestyles for them and their families and friends.

There are more boat and water safety course opportunities:

  • June 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Double Study Hall at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, with Walker-Akeley-Hackensack Community Education. Students should bring a sack lunch and a well-fitted life jacket.

Fee is $5. Registration may be completed at https://wha.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home . For more information, call 218-547-4216 or 218-547-4360.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

  • July 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hackensack Hub in Hackensack. Lunch will be provided. Students should bring a well-fitted life jacket.

For more information or to register, email leann_sand2001@yahoo.com.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Results from the week of May 29, 2023
June 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
4286997+pl-honor-roll-heading.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Middle School honor roll students listed
June 09, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
County seeks input for Crow Wing River Watershed plan
June 09, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Business Bites: C&C Boat Works in Crosslake sold; Backus Dollar General to be remodeled
June 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes City Council and EDC workshop June 5, 2023.jpg
Local
Should Pequot Lakes build road for developer?
June 08, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
bicap-headstart-building-close.JPG
Local
Backus Head Start program moves due to low enrollment and staffing
June 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal