Community

Outdoor personality Ron Schara to speak at Longville church

Schara is known for the program 'Minnesota Bound' on KARE-TV

Ron Schara
Today at 5:57 AM

LONGVILLE — Nationally recognized outdoors writer, TV producer and storyteller Ron Schara will speak on the life values of the outdoors experience at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the fellowship hall at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville.

A meet-and-greet social with refreshments will be at 6 p.m.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Schara titled his presentation “How My Dog Raven Taught Me How to Fish” as he shares wondrous stories of the joys of living in the outdoors world.

Schara is founder and executive producer of Ron Schara Productions, a full-service video production company. With over 20 Emmy Awards to its credit, the company’s programs have aired on a variety of networks, including NBC, The History Channel, The Discovery Channel, ESPN2, Outdoor Channel and many local broadcast markets.

In Minnesota, viewers may be familiar with “Minnesota Bound” on KARE-TV, where Schara and his black Lab, Raven, have been seen over the years. Also aired on Bally Sports North is “Backroads with Ron and Raven.”

In high demand as a public speaker, Schara extols the benefits of the outdoors experience in various ways. Along with public speaking, he has written five books on the great outdoors, including the latest "Mostly True Tales of a Life Outdoors" (2021).

He is enshrined in the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. Life memberships include Pheasants Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Deer Hunter’s Association and the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation of which he is the founder.

Schara’s presentation is sponsored by the men’s fellowship ministry of Salem Lutheran Church and is free and open to men and women in the lakes communities.

Salem Lutheran Church is located at 1340 County Road 5 in Longville.

