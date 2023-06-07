Our 'wild' neighbors - Bears, birds, baby deer abound this time of year

BREEZY POINT — Bob Zweigle has been hounded by an exciting, if unwanted, visitor this spring to his Pelican Township home near Breezy Point.

"This bear first came by the house at night in early May and totally tore up the bird feeders," Zweigle said in an email. "It returned a day later in mid afternoon, approached briefly from a distance and left. (We had) another night time visit a week ago, again it tore up the bird feeders and returned the next day."

Though they may be visible year-round, this bald eagle was taking advantage of a road-killed animal near Barclay Town Hall on Highway 84 outside of Pine River in the spring of 2023. Contributed / Marna Lohse

This final time, the furry vandal stayed put long enough for a photo opportunity.

After a long winter, spring is when bears and other wildlife become active, seeking food sources to put on weight throughout the spring and summer before the snow falls again.

While it's uncommon to encounter a truly aggressive black bear or other wildlife, unexpected encounters between humans and wildlife can be terrifying and dangerous for all involved, as was evidenced by a 65-year-old Minneapolis woman visiting a Fairview Township cabin recently .

ADVERTISEMENT

In the dark of the night, she had let her dog outside only later to hear it kicking up a fuss. Outside she came face to face with a startled black bear and was clawed in the arm before family coming outside helped scare it away.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the bear was likely startled by the dog, and then again by the woman and reacted out of a sense of self defense.

The DNR offers "BearWise" tips to people — especially campers, hikers and others recreating outdoors — to avoid a rare encounter.

Grosbeaks, scarlet tanagers and other birds made Pequot Lakes resident Kathleen Stephan's bird feeders the envy of many feeder keepers in May 2023. Contributed / Kathleen Stephan

Minnesota is bear country, the DNR said in a news release, but people can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to encounter bears.

Black bears are naturally cautious animals that typically avoid human contact for their own safety; however, it’s important to be proactive to prevent human-bear conflicts.

Though they often prefer secrecy at night, Mckinzey Fox was able to spot an owl in May 2023. Contributed / Mckinzey Fox

“Coexistence with bears is completely doable with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” Andrew Tri, bear project leader, said in the news release. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”

Tips include simply being aware of surroundings when in or near wooded areas, and eliminate food sources.

This may include keeping food in bear-safe containers or hanging high in trees while camping, taking down bird feeders at night and keeping garbage cans secured so they do not attract bears with the smell of food waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

To keep human food away from bears, people should keep a clean camp by practicing leave no trace principles ( lnt.org ). People should:

With a night-vision trail camera, Andy Skinner was able to ambush a small group of otter slinking along the edge of a shoreline. Contributed / Andy Skinner

Store coolers in a locked vehicle or store food in a certified bear-resistant container.

Take food waste with them rather than piling it outside the receptacle if the trash container or dumpster is full. Leave no trash or food scraps in camp and don’t burn scraps in the fire ring.

Not leave food, trash or pet food outdoors and unsupervised — all it takes is a few seconds for a hungry bear to swipe it.

The DNR also recommended keeping dogs leashed while in bear country and making a lot of noise to avoid accidentally surprising bears and other wildlife.

Learn more about how to safely recreate in Minnesota on the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/bearsafety ) and at BearWise ( bearwise.org ).

The DNR also offers advice to people who run across deer fawns, advising them to avoid disturbing or touching deer fawns.

Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June, and fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen, the DNR said in a news release.

Jenna Hughes and her kids saw a large turtle that did not look anything like the snappers she was used to on May 23, 2023. She was informed the turtle was an endangered Blanding's turtle. After moving the turtle to the other side of the road, in the direction it was traveling, Hughes reported her sighting to MNHerps.com. Contributed / Jenna Hughes

During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers but are often left on their own while their mothers forage watchfully nearby.

Be assured deer fawns are likely fine even if they look abandoned or fragile. Even if the fawn is known to be wounded or abandoned due to car strike or animal attack, do not transport it without talking to a wildlife rehabilitator.

For more information about what to do when people find fawns or other species of young wild animals, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/eco/nongame/rehabilitation/orphaned-wildlife.html .

ADVERTISEMENT

This time of year, bears and deer are among the many creatures Minnesotans might encounter. Some have fox living in their yards, and many people are enjoying the variety of birds that abound now. Owls, eagles, otters, turtles and more have also been captured in photos by area residents.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.