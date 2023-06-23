Opening date may be later, but director says loon center will be built

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center in Crosslake will be built — there is no question.

That’s the message Jon Mobeck, loon center executive director, wants to make loud and clear.

“The National Loon Center is coming along really great,” Mobeck told a group gathered at a Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation event earlier this month at the Gull Lake Sailing School.

However, the inevitable two steps forward, one step back means the $17.5 million facility likely won’t open until 2025.

“We’re still hopeful to break ground on our world class facility this fall,” Mobeck said.

But realistically, he said a spring 2024 groundbreaking is more likely, with the National Loon Center opening in spring 2025.

The loon center’s future has become a topic of discussion surrounding a road improvement project at County State Aid Highways 3 and 66. That’s at the entrance to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cross Lake Recreation Area, where the loon center facility will be built.

The Crow Wing County road project — with a roundabout that some residents and a Crosslake City Council member oppose — is slated for 2024. The road project is on a fast-track to be done before expected increased traffic results from the loon center.

The National Loon Center Contributed

Mobeck told the Crosslake City Council at its regular meeting Monday, June 12, that the loon center received $2.5 million in the state’s 2023 bonding bill. They had requested $8.65 million .

I can assure you my primary job is to try to raise those funds from other sources. Jon Mobeck, National Loon Center

“We’re seeking to fill that gap by seeking $6.5 million in 2024 state bonding funds,” he said, noting he’s heard the loon center has a good chance to receive those funds next year.

“We may or may not need them when that time comes,” Mobeck said.

The Crosslake council approved a resolution June 12 supporting this state funding.

“I can assure you my primary job is to try to raise those funds from other sources,” Mobeck told the council.

The $2.5 million bonding bill allocation — along with a $4 million grant from the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources in 2019, a $2 million private foundation commitment, and a pending $2 million request to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies recommended by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith — could potentially enable the National Loon Center to surpass the $10.5 million mark as it moves toward the homestretch of project funding, a news release said.

With another $1 million in private individual donations pledged, the National Loon Center hopes to be two-thirds of the way to its total project funding goal by August.

“Everything is accelerating,” Mobeck said at the city council meeting. “The interest of course has been accelerating for the loon center. I would say the exposure our programs and research have provided have definitely raised the profile of this nationally significant institution.”

The National Loon Center's Loons and Lakes StewardShip Program is underway for a second summer. Echo Journal File Photo

Meanwhile, The Nest is still open in Crosslake Town Square with apparel and merchandise, as well as educational exhibits about loons. The loon center also offers educational opportunities about loons on Cross Lake through the StewardShip and other programs.

For more information, visit www.nationallooncenter.org .

