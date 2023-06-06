99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Nominate your Brainerd lakes area favorites

Nominations open for annual Best Of program recognizing exceptional places in the Brainerd lakes area

prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Do you have a local favorite restaurant, bakery, golf course, newspaper, home builder, resort or nonprofit?

The list goes on and on. If so, help us recognize the best of the best by nominating them for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes awards.

Read more local area news

The nomination period runs now through June 18.

Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.

At the end of the voting period, votes will be tallied and the winners will be announced in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes magazine publishing in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

This is a chance for the community to share with each other who is outstanding, stands out or is above the rest. It’s a chance for our local businesses to showcase what they have to offer and earn bragging rights of being the best in the Brainerd lakes area.

Visit brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes to make nominations for the 2023 Best of Brainerd Lakes awards.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Essentia Health encourages scheduling a sports physical
June 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Food shelf 2023.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion donates $5,500 to food shelf
June 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4228986+0402_pl-patriot-perspective.jpg
Columns
Patriot Perspective: Facilities planning continues
June 06, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kurt Stumpf
Food shelf 2023.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion donates $5,500 to food shelf
June 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal