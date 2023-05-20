99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nisswa Garden Club topic is Minnesota wildflowers

Botanist Stephen Saupe will be guest speaker May 25

052023-mn-trillium-shutterstock.jpg
Trillium growing along the edge of a woods on a spring day in rural Minnesota.
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

NISSWA — Stephen Saupe, with the botany department at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University, will be the guest speaker at a free Nisswa Garden Club function from 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Saupe will discuss "Lifestyles of Minnesota Wildflowers." His slideshow will reveal the mysteries of these native bloomers in Minnesota and identify the habitats where they can thrive.

There is an optional noon luncheon for $18, payable at the door but requiring an RSVP by Monday, May 22.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call Barb at 218-330-6661 or email TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
