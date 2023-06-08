99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Nisswa Garden Club plant sale is June 10

Rain or shine, event will be on the side lawn at Schaefer's Foods

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, on the side lawn at Schaefer's Foods in Nisswa.

The event will be held rain or shine.

The club will sell hardy perennials, blooming annuals, starter veggies and culinary herb plants. Garden paraphernalia and a new bud vase sale will be available as well.

Items will be priced from $1 to $20.

For more information, contact Mary Williams at 515-556-3570 or visit the Nisswa Garden Club's Facebook. If you are looking for a particular plant, email  TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
