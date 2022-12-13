Nisswa Destination Visitor Guide - 2023

We would like to welcome you to Nisswa, Minnesota. Those of us who are fortunate to live here want everyone to come and enjoy life in the Northland.

Generations of families have known this secret, and many consider it a second home spending time with us during the summer months.

Why come to Nisswa? We have over 50 shops that line the Main Street and side streets, many open 7 days a week during the busy summer months.

You will find over 30 dining establishments, breweries and some of the best coffee shops in our region - there is something for everyone.

You may be looking for outdoor activities like biking. Hop on the Paul Bunyan Trail - it runs right through our small town. From Brainerd to Bemidji, the route is beautiful and challenging for bike riders of all abilities.

You might be looking for the opportunity for boating, swimming, fishing or kayaking in one of the over 400 lakes in Crow Wing County alone.

Every season has something to offer so take advantage of the Fall and Winter in Nisswa. Snowmobile trails, skiing, snowboarding, sledding and ice skating top the list. We have plenty to offer throughout the area.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the world-famous Nisswa Turtle Races. For over half of a century, we have entertained thousands of young (and young at heart) people on Wednesday afternoons during the summer months with all of our fun turtle activities.

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce hosts several events during the year starting in January and running throughout the whole year. You can see a list of our events on the calendar pages that follow.

There are lots of lodging and camping options in Nisswa and something for everyone’s budget and expectations. You can see them listed later in this guide.

So, if you need help planning that dream vacation, or you are coming to town for one of our signature events, call on the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce to help those travel plans come alive.

See you in Nisswa where the people are friendly and the air is always fresher!

