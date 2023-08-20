Musicians invited to join Central Lakes College performance ensembles

BRAINERD — Community musicians are encouraged to join one or more of Central Lakes College's 11 performance ensembles. Musicians of all abilities and ages are welcome.

Optional tryouts will be from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in Room E471 at the Brainerd campus. Performers should prepare a chromatic scale throughout their range, a two-octave scale and a song/piece of music they wish to share.

Those who do not wish to audition are welcome to stop by and meet Jonathan Laflamme, CLC director of instrumental music.

All musicians and a guest are invited on a travel study tour of the Greek Isles in June 2025.

For more information, contact Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.