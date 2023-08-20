Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Musicians invited to join Central Lakes College performance ensembles

Performers should prepare chromatic scales for optional tryouts Aug. 21

CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Community musicians are encouraged to join one or more of Central Lakes College's 11 performance ensembles. Musicians of all abilities and ages are welcome.

Optional tryouts will be from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in Room E471 at the Brainerd campus. Performers should prepare a chromatic scale throughout their range, a two-octave scale and a song/piece of music they wish to share.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Those who do not wish to audition are welcome to stop by and meet Jonathan Laflamme, CLC director of instrumental music.

All musicians and a guest are invited on a travel study tour of the Greek Isles in June 2025.

For more information, contact Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: JLE North Consignment moves around the corner in Pequot Lakes
13m ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Dog Days pickleball tournament July 28, 2023.jpg
Local
Dog Days of Summer pickleball tournament held in Crosslake
1h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Echo Journal epaper highlights Aug. 10-15, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read e-edition headlines from Aug. 10-15, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
Central Lakes College remains drug and alcohol free
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot all class reunion.jpeg
Local
Pequot Lakes class reunion attracts guest star
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ponto Lk Twp retired clerk_5264.jpeg
Local
Ponto Lake clerk retires after 12 years
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Backus church to host free block party
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal