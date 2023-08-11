Music lovers turn out to Crosslake Town Square

CROSSLAKE — As it has in past years, Lamont Cranston drew a crowd to the Music in the Square event Saturday, July 29, at Crosslake Town Square, which features the recently completed Legacy Gardens and water feature for children.

Sponsored by the Crosslake-Ideal Lions, Music in the Square runs from 6-8 p.m. Saturdays from late June through Labor Day at the gazebo in Crosslake Town Square.

Still on tap are Lisa Wenger (blues) Aug. 12, Kevin Klimek & The Sideliners (variety) Aug. 19, Blue Red Roses on Aug. 26 and The Jimmys (rhythm and blues) Sept. 2 to wrap up the season.