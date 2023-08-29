6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

More than 25 roll up for Pine River Community Bike Ride

Event continues to promote Pine River's bike-friendly community

Pine River Community Bike Ride
Cyclists prepare to depart on the second annual Pine River Community Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River cyclists continue to grow the city's bike-friendly image when they participated in the Saturday, Aug. 26, community bike ride for distance riders and casual riders alike.

The event featured a free 3-mile ride and a paid 15-mile ride to help fund the Bike Friendly Pine River initiative.

Community bike ride
A family of cyclists start on a multi-mile trip on the Paul Bunyan Trail during the second annual Pine River Community Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, starting at the Pine River Information Center.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Organizer Troy Gregory reported 25 cyclists had registered for the event, with more arriving as the early bicyclists began to set off on the ride. Registrants received T-shirts, commemorative bags and other swag, as well as ample water to complete the journey.

This community bike ride is a continued effort to grow Pine River's cycling community to make the community a "Bike Friendly Community." The event was organized by the group Pedal Pine River, and Beyond.

IMG_7172.JPG
Jean Volkmuth, Mary Kay Lael, Charlie Wurm, Randy Noordmans, Troy Gregory and Fred Fey helped organize the second annual Pine River Community Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from the Pine River Information Center.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
