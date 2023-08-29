More than 25 roll up for Pine River Community Bike Ride

PINE RIVER — Pine River cyclists continue to grow the city's bike-friendly image when they participated in the Saturday, Aug. 26, community bike ride for distance riders and casual riders alike.

The event featured a free 3-mile ride and a paid 15-mile ride to help fund the Bike Friendly Pine River initiative.

A family of cyclists start on a multi-mile trip on the Paul Bunyan Trail during the second annual Pine River Community Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, starting at the Pine River Information Center. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Organizer Troy Gregory reported 25 cyclists had registered for the event, with more arriving as the early bicyclists began to set off on the ride. Registrants received T-shirts, commemorative bags and other swag, as well as ample water to complete the journey.

This community bike ride is a continued effort to grow Pine River's cycling community to make the community a "Bike Friendly Community." The event was organized by the group Pedal Pine River, and Beyond.

Jean Volkmuth, Mary Kay Lael, Charlie Wurm, Randy Noordmans, Troy Gregory and Fred Fey helped organize the second annual Pine River Community Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from the Pine River Information Center. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

