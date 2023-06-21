Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Mission Township's Starter Parade set June 24

Theme for 11 a.m. parade is red, white and blue

Uppgaard-WMA.JPG
Meredith Sommers and Jay Dregni will take over John Ehlert's tours of the Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area beginning June 27, 2023.
Contributed / Meredith Sommers
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

MISSION TOWNSHIP — Mission Township will host its Summer Starter parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, on Mission Park Drive.

All are welcome to join with a parade float. The theme is red, white and blue.

Parade lineup will be at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Spur and Mission Park Drive.

Free root beer floats and ice cream will be served after the parade in the park.

