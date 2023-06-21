Mission Township's Starter Parade set June 24

MISSION TOWNSHIP — Mission Township will host its Summer Starter parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, on Mission Park Drive.
All are welcome to join with a parade float. The theme is red, white and blue.
Parade lineup will be at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Spur and Mission Park Drive.
Free root beer floats and ice cream will be served after the parade in the park.
