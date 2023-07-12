McKinley, Lynn to perform at Summer Music Festival in Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Summer Music Festival will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, at the outdoor West Side Tent on the Central Lakes College campus in Brainerd.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Headliners are Lera Lynn on July 15 — with special guest Megan Lenius — and the soulful Arlo McKinley on July 16 with special guest Kelley Smith.

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center has curated a program that “celebrates the rich tapestry of musical talent, while offering a memorable experience for music enthusiasts in the Brainerd area,” a news release said.

The Summer Music Festival showcases a diverse range of genres, highlighting the best in Americana, folk, pop and alternative rock.

Lynn's haunting vocals and dynamic songwriting have captivated audiences worldwide. Her hit songs include "My Least Favorite Life" and "Shape Shifter."

Lenius offers evocative and honest songwriting.

Arlo McKinley Contributed

McKinley’s raw and honest lyrics, coupled with his dynamic stage presence, have garnered critical acclaim. His anthemic tracks include "We Were Alright" and "Die Midwestern."

Smith, a Brainerd musician, offers soul-stirring vocals and compelling storytelling.

Buy tickets through the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's website at www.clcperformingarts.com or call the box office at 218-855-8199.

Limited seating is available.