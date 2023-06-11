Magic Morocco art exhibit on display at Pequot Lakes Library

PEQUOT LAKES — Known as the rotating art exhibits, the Pequot Lakes Library features artists from around the area (and in the current exhibit, from around the world!) who paint, photograph, weave and draw.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Breezy Point anthropologist Susan Schaefer Davis' collection of Moroccan artisans' work is currently being shown through Aug. 31. Her exhibit displays nine pieces, including a hand-woven rug and pillow, two-sided Fes embroidery, and needle-woven beads.

Davis is a member of the textile groups WARP (Weave a Real Peace) and the Philadelphia Guild of Handweavers. She has given talks on Moroccan women and their work in Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; and here at the library.

The Pequot Lakes Library invites the public to enjoy this free art display during the summer months.