99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Magic Morocco art exhibit on display at Pequot Lakes Library

Breezy Point anthropologist Susan Schaefer Davis' collection of Moroccan artisans' work is being shown

pl-library-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Known as the rotating art exhibits, the Pequot Lakes Library features artists from around the area (and in the current exhibit, from around the world!) who paint, photograph, weave and draw.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Breezy Point anthropologist Susan Schaefer Davis' collection of Moroccan artisans' work is currently being shown through Aug. 31. Her exhibit displays nine pieces, including a hand-woven rug and pillow, two-sided Fes embroidery, and needle-woven beads.

Davis is a member of the textile groups WARP (Weave a Real Peace) and the Philadelphia Guild of Handweavers. She has given talks on Moroccan women and their work in Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; and here at the library.

The Pequot Lakes Library invites the public to enjoy this free art display during the summer months.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
boat safety class.jpg
Community
Over 170 students participate in Cass County boat/water safety classes
June 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Echo Journal e-papers June 1-6, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: June 1-6, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines
June 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks public comment for commercial storage shed project
June 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Business Bites: C&C Boat Works in Crosslake sold; Backus Dollar General to be remodeled
June 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
071021-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks public comment for commercial storage shed project
June 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal