Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa shares summer schedule

First outdoor worship will take place at 9 a.m. June 18

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will operate under its summer schedule through Aug. 27, offering a 30-minute 8 a.m. Sunday sunrise service with no communion.

The first outdoor worship of summer will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 18. The Brainerd chapter of Adult and Teen Challenge will help with the service that will include holy communion.

Read more local area news

Bring chairs or blankets.

This service will be relocated to the sanctuary in the event of inclement weather.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

There is no Wednesday evening worship or programming from June through August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check the church website and Facebook page for any updates.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Turtle race winner.jpg
Community
'It'll never work' Nisswa tradition spans 60 years
June 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
061623-loon-survey-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County volunteers sought for DNR loon survey
June 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Tobias Walter.jpg
Local
Pine River reader 'catches' 1,000 books before kindergarten
June 15, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
logo-antique-snowmobile-club-america.jpg
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club to host summer meeting in Cuyuna area
June 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake woman found dead in waters of Cross Lake near her home
June 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal