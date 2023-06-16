Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa shares summer schedule

NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will operate under its summer schedule through Aug. 27, offering a 30-minute 8 a.m. Sunday sunrise service with no communion.

The first outdoor worship of summer will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 18. The Brainerd chapter of Adult and Teen Challenge will help with the service that will include holy communion.

Bring chairs or blankets.

This service will be relocated to the sanctuary in the event of inclement weather.

There is no Wednesday evening worship or programming from June through August.

Check the church website and Facebook page for any updates.